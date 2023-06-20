Juventus is now ready to negotiate for two of their targets

Juventus, while still awaiting the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli to lead their negotiations, is now actively pursuing plans to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window.

Recognising the significance of this summer and the expected changes within their team, the Bianconeri have initiated their strategies.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus will soon commence discussions with Lazio regarding the potential signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The club is keen to secure the Serbian midfielder and integrate him into their squad.

However, Milinkovic-Savic is not the sole high-priority target for Juventus. The report also indicates their interest in Fabiano Parisi from Empoli, with the club preparing for serious negotiations to bring him on board.

With these targets in mind, Juventus is actively engaging in talks and setting its sights on adding quality players to its roster in order to strengthen its team for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

We have wasted some time sorting out our summer business, so this is great news as we eagerly await who will be our first signing.

Parisi and Milinkovic-Savic are two fine players that will improve our squad if we add them.

We trust the leaders to make the right signings, but we need to complete our first summer business as soon as possible.

That will set the tone for the rest of the summer and targets will also take us seriously when we approach them.