Juventus has been open to selling Dusan Vlahovic for much of the last few weeks in this transfer window as the Serbian struggles to meet expectations at the club.

He was one of the leading scorers in Europe when he played for Fiorentina but has struggled to replicate that form at Juve.

The Bianconeri are prepared to replace him with Romelu Lukaku, who is waiting for their offer at Chelsea.

However, they seem to have had a change of mind with a report on Calciomercato claiming the Bianconeri are now rethinking the idea of selling Vlahovic.

The report claims they are thinking of keeping the Serbian in their squad for another season and trying to win the Scudetto.

Juve FC Says

DV9 is a player we need to keep in our squad for as much as possible, as he is one of the finest players in the league.

However, his poor form has lasted for a long time and there is still no guarantee that he will do well in this campaign.

We need players that can deliver and Lukaku seems better prepared to score the goals we need more than Vlahovic does.

But we cannot accept a ridiculous fee to offload Vlahovic in this transfer window.