Juventus has endured a frustrating season so far, despite an impressive unbeaten run in Serie A and losing only one competitive match all season. The team, under Thiago Motta, has struggled to find consistency, drawing far too many games to establish themselves as genuine title contenders. While they have proven their capability to compete with Europe’s elite, their inability to overcome weaker opponents has been a significant hindrance.

Motta’s side has shown glimpses of quality, particularly in matches against top clubs. A midweek victory over Manchester City highlighted their potential and gave fans hope that Juventus could turn their season around. However, their performance against relegation-threatened Venezia yesterday dashed those hopes once again. After taking the lead, Juventus allowed Venezia to come back and nearly secure a shocking victory. It was only thanks to a late Dusan Vlahovic penalty that Juve managed to escape with a point, avoiding what would have been an embarrassing loss.

The result is a continuation of a troubling trend for Juventus this season: drawing too many games. According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have drawn 10 of their 16 league matches, the highest number in Europe’s top five leagues. For comparison, the teams with the second-most draws in these leagues have just seven. This inability to secure wins has left Juventus far from the dominant force they aim to be and has frustrated their fans and players alike.

If Juventus has any serious aspirations of winning silverware this season, they must start converting their draws into victories. While their defensive resilience has kept them unbeaten in the league, their lack of cutting-edge attacking play has cost them valuable points. Turning these small margins into wins is essential for the team to establish themselves as contenders both domestically and in Europe. Anything less, and their season will remain one of missed opportunities.