Juventus appears to be stepping back from a move to sign Federico Chiesa during the current transfer window, as Liverpool continues to insist that the attacker can only leave permanently. Chiesa departed the Bianconeri just 18 months ago, yet Luciano Spalletti remains a strong admirer and would welcome the opportunity to work with him again at the Allianz Stadium.

Liverpool is open to allowing the winger to leave this month, but only under strict conditions. The Premier League club has made it clear that it will not consider any form of temporary arrangement. If Juventus wishes to complete the signing, it would need to commit to a full transfer fee and a permanent contract, something that has complicated negotiations significantly.

Liverpool’s stance complicates Chiesa’s return

Juventus had initially hoped to explore a loan move, which would have reduced financial risk and allowed them to assess Chiesa’s impact before committing long-term. However, with Liverpool refusing to compromise, there is currently no room for manoeuvre. This firm position has forced the Bianconeri to reassess their priorities as they look to strengthen their squad.

While Spalletti continues to value Chiesa highly, the realities of the market mean Juventus must remain pragmatic. The club is aware that persisting with an approach that Liverpool has already rejected could prove unproductive, particularly with limited time remaining in the window.

Maldini emerges as an alternative option

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is now shifting its attention towards an alternative target, Daniel Maldini. The report claims that interest in the Atalanta attacker has existed for some time, but discussions have now intensified as a direct response to the difficulties surrounding Chiesa.

The Bianconeri reportedly see Maldini as a more achievable option at this stage, with negotiations expected to be less complex. While Juventus may still attempt to revisit talks for Chiesa later, the current situation suggests that a deal for Maldini is more realistic in the short term.

As things stand, Juventus appears more likely to progress with Maldini rather than continue to push for a Chiesa return, unless there is a significant shift in Liverpool’s stance.