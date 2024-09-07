When Thiago Motta became Juventus’ manager, one player he was certain the team didn’t need was Arkadiusz Milik.

The striker had largely underwhelmed during his time at Juve, and Motta wanted to offload him so the club could bring in a replacement.

However, an injury Milik sustained at Euro 2024 made him less appealing to potential suitors, and he was unable to secure a move during the last transfer window.

As a result, the Bianconeri are now left with the Polish striker but are looking to turn his stay into a positive.

With Dusan Vlahovic as Juve’s only fit striker, the club has decided to give Milik a second chance.

According to Il Bianconero, Milik will serve as an alternative to the Serbian frontman once he recovers from his injury.

Juventus hopes he can return to action soon and prove his worth before the January transfer window.

If Milik performs well during this period, the Bianconeri may not need to sign a new striker in January.

However, if he fails to meet expectations under Motta, Juve will look to move him on in the new year to make room for a new goalscorer.

Juve FC Says

Milik has a good goalscoring reputation and we should keep him if he returns to fitness and fits into Thiago Motta’s plans.