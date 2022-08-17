Juventus retains an important interest in Marco Asensio as he struggles to stay relevant at Real Madrid.

The attacker has a contract that expires at the end of this season, and he has not reached an agreement over a new one so far.

His relevance at the Bernabeu is waning as Carlo Ancelotti prefers to work with other players at the club.

Juve has been looking for an opportunity to add him to their squad, and it could happen this summer.

A report on Tuttojuve claims he has not been involved in any of Madrid’s competitive games this season.

This is a clear sign that they could do without him and they are now ready to sell him at a low transfer fee.

Juve can sign him now or add him to their squad as a free agent next summer.

Juve FC Says

Asensio has been one of Europe’s finest players, and he has won multiple trophies at Madrid.

That experience could be invaluable at the Allianz Stadium if he joins us.

If he is an important target for the club, we expect them to speed things up soon.

However, we have other areas of the team that probably need more urgent attention now.