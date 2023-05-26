Juventus is offered Man Utd star as a replacement for Vlahovic

According to reports, Juventus is considering the possibility of selling Dusan Vlahovic at the end of this season, which would prompt the club to seek a replacement striker during the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic has been a key figure in Juventus’ squad this season, and the club had initially planned for him to have a long-term future with the team. However, the absence of Champions League football in the upcoming season may alter their stance, leading to the potential sale of the talented attacker.

In their search for a suitable replacement, Juventus has been presented with an opportunity to acquire Anthony Martial from Manchester United, as per a report from Calciomercato. Juventus has shown interest in Martial in the past, and intermediaries are reportedly working to rekindle their pursuit of his signature.

As the transfer window approaches, Juventus will assess their options and make decisions accordingly, considering both Vlahovic’s potential departure and potential incoming signings.

Juve FC Says

Martial is a fine attacker, but he does not score enough goals to make him a replacement for DV9.

Vlahovic is struggling in Turin, but Martial could be worse if we add him to our group at the moment.

The Frenchman will likely also not want to join us without Champions League football, so we are better off focusing on another target.

But we must keep Vlahovic unless an excellent offer arrives for his signature.