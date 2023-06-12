Juventus is offered Marcos Acuna but other Serie A clubs are interested

Juventus has reportedly been presented with the opportunity to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna as they reassess the future of Alex Sandro.

There are suggestions that Juve may terminate Sandro’s contract during this transfer window, prompting the need for a replacement at the left-back position.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Acuna has been offered to Juventus, along with several other Serie A clubs expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Given Juve’s search for a new left-back, the representatives handling Acuna’s transfer have proposed the Argentine defender to the Bianconeri.

Now, it is up to Juventus to evaluate Acuna’s suitability for their team. If they do not deem him a compelling option, he could potentially move to another Serie A club.

Juve FC Says

Acuna is accomplished in European football and could bring an extra edge to our game if we add him to the squad in Turin.

However, he is not getting any younger and we must decide if he is good enough for our side before making that approach for his signature.

If Max Allegri is convinced the defender will impact his team, then we should make a move for him. Otherwise, the club should focus on its other targets and get one of them in before it is too late.