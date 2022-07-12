Juventus remains interested in bringing Leandro Paredes back to Serie A this summer.

PSG has placed the Argentinian on the transfer list, and they are now entertaining interest from suitors.

He has previously played in Serie A for Chievo Verona and AS Roma, and that makes him suitable for Italian football.

The midfielder will be a good addition to the Juve squad, and they know it.

The Bianconeri are now looking to bring him to Turin, but they are struggling to meet the asking price for his signature.

A report on Tuttojuve claims PSG wants 30m euros before releasing the Argentinian.

However, Juve has only offered 15m euros so far, and they believe that fee is good enough to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is one of the finest midfielders around, but because he has been transfer-listed, Juve should get a good deal from his sale.

PSG wants to make as much money as they can from his signature, but we can get him for less than their current valuation if he remains on their books nearer to the close of the transfer window

It is still early in days in it, and this means there is still time for both clubs to find an agreement, but the earlier we finish our summer business, the better.