Juventus is closely monitoring Felipe Anderson as Lazio struggles to finalise a new contract for the Brazilian.

Anderson will become a free agent in the summer and has engaged in multiple discussions with Lazio regarding an extension to his current deal.

The Rome club believes he still has the potential to deliver outstanding performances and has proposed a contract extension until 2028, valued at 3.5 million euros annually.

Although this is a substantial contract in Italian football, Anderson is reportedly unimpressed, and a report on Calciomercato reveals that the former West Ham player is seeking 4 million euros per season.

It remains uncertain whether Lazio can afford this fee, but Juventus is closely observing the situation, hopeful that a deal may not materialise so they can pursue him.

The report indicates that Anderson, along with Domenico Berardi, is one of the two wingers Juventus is aiming to add to their squad in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Felipe Anderson is a very experienced attacker, which is the reason Lazio is trying to tie him down to a new contract before the end of the season.

They know top clubs will move to add him to their squad, but should we pay 4m euros per season to someone entering his 30s already?