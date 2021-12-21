Juventus is on course to record some terrible stats at the end of this year

Juventus is having a bad 2021 and a new stat reveals they could end the calendar year with a record that hasn’t been so bad since 2010.

Football Italia says although the Bianconeri still has a game to play this month, they are now guaranteed to end the year with at least 10 defeats and 42 goals conceded.

This record is the worst since 2010 and confirms this has been a troublesome year for the men in black and white.

Juve FC Says

2021 has been tough, and it is not because Juve has terrible players, at least not on paper.

However, the Bianconeri stars have struggled to be on their best form consistently and it is showing in their results.

The next year gives the club a chance to do better and fans would hope the Bianconeri takes it.

It remains unclear if they would be active in the transfer market next month.

Investing in new players and offloading some deadwood could help turn the club’s form around in 2022.

But Max Allegri has continued to back his players to hit top form and rescue their season.

That has to happen fast from January and he would also hope they don’t get distracted when they go on a quick break after their next match.