Juventus has found itself in a challenging position this season, with an ongoing struggle to convert game dominance into decisive victories. Although the Bianconeri began the campaign in impressive form, combining quality football with strong results, recent matches have seen the team slip into a pattern of repeated draws. This stagnation in their results has allowed rivals like Napoli, Inter Milan, and Atalanta to move ahead in the Serie A standings, casting doubts over Juventus’s ability to mount a serious title challenge.

Under Max Allegri, Juventus often employed a pragmatic, counter-attacking style that, while functional, lacked flair. The appointment of Thiago Motta promised a shift toward more assertive and attractive football, and the team now typically controls possession and creates more chances. However, this new approach has not yet translated into the consistent victories required to keep up with Serie A’s top teams. Juventus’s struggle to close out games and deliver winning results has become a recurring theme, leading to frustration among fans and analysts alike.

Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi, however, maintains that the team is on a positive trajectory. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Tacconi noted that while Juventus is composed of a young and talented squad, they still need to focus on individual player development to maximise their collective potential. “Juventus is a young and talented team, I think they are on the right path but they have to keep working,” Tacconi stated. He also observed the shift in modern football, where players tend to prioritize passing overtaking individual risks. “I don’t see any similarities between the two teams, also because football today has changed a lot and perfection is sought too much. There are too many passes and the players rarely try personal solutions,” he added.

Tacconi’s insight underscores a key challenge facing Juventus: finding the balance between team cohesion and individual impact. While their style has evolved from Allegri’s more conservative approach, Juventus must find a way to convert this dominance into reliable victories.