Juventus is one of 11 clubs who want 21-year-old Serie A man

Mikkel Damsgaard is the newest attacking sensation in Europe after his stunning Euro 2020 campaign with the Denmark national team.

The Sampdoria man has been a long-term target of Juventus and the Bianconeri would be keen to get his transfer done and dusted as quickly as possible.

They wanted him even before the Euros, but his performance in the competition means they are facing increasing competition for his signature now.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato is reporting that Juve faces competition from 10 more clubs for him this summer.

The report says Real Madrid is the latest club to show interest in his signature following his impressive summer.

Los Blancos joins the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Roma in looking to sign him.

Sampdoria knows that they have a star on their hands and they would be happy to see that more clubs are competing for him.

This increased competition will drive up his transfer fee and that could make it tough for Juve to sign him this summer.

The Bianconeri are struggling financially in this transfer window and they could miss out on signing him if he leaves Sampdoria now because they have other transfer priorities like Manuel Locatelli.