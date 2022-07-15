Milenkovic
Transfer News

Juventus is one of the clubs Fiorentina man wants to join

July 15, 2022

Nikola Milenkovic has been a long-term target of Juventus and the Fiorentina defender also likes the Bianconeri.

He has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A in the last few seasons and Juve keeps monitoring him.

The Bianconeri will sign a new centre-back if Matthijs de Ligt leaves them amidst interest from Bayern Munich, and Milenkovic is one of their top targets.

However, Napoli has emerged as a competitor for his signature as they edge closer to selling Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea.

But a report on Tuttojuve claims the Serbian will turn them down because there are only two clubs he wants to join.

One of them is Inter Milan, and the other is Juve. This means he will be patient and wait for an opening in these teams.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic is one of the finest names we can add to our group to replace De Ligt.

He is young and experienced, which is a perfect blend for any world-class defender.

At the Allianz Stadium, he will also get better while playing alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

It would be interesting to see if he will be available on the market when we finally sell De Ligt.

