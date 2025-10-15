Kobbie Mainoo could see his wish to leave Manchester United fulfilled in the January transfer window, as he continues to struggle for a place in the first team. The midfielder is one of the promising talents promoted from the club’s academy in recent years and has impressed when given opportunities to play. However, in recent months, he has been sidelined, as Ruben Amorim has prioritised other players in the squad.

Juventus Monitor Mainoo’s Situation

According to Tuttojuve, several clubs are keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old, with Juventus among those interested in securing his signature. The Bianconeri view him as an exciting young talent who could strengthen their midfield options. Mainoo had hoped to leave on loan during the summer transfer window to gain more game time, but Manchester United refused his request. He continues to push for a move in search of regular football.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to be patient, monitoring his situation closely and ready to act should the opportunity arise. Despite his limited minutes at Old Trafford, the club is confident that a move could be mutually beneficial, particularly given the current needs of their squad.

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Potential Impact at Juventus

The Allianz Stadium could offer Mainoo the platform to play more consistently, especially given the current challenges in Juventus’ midfield. Teun Koopmeiners has struggled for form, and Weston McKennie appears likely to leave, creating space for a new arrival to make an immediate impact. A transfer for Mainoo would provide both fresh energy and depth, while allowing him to develop further in a team competing at the highest levels domestically and in Europe.

For Juventus, the addition of a young, technically gifted midfielder aligns with their strategy of combining experienced players with emerging talent, offering the potential to strengthen the squad and maintain competitiveness throughout the season. Mainoo’s move could therefore prove advantageous for both the player and the club.