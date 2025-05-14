Juventus have been linked with a potential move for Nahuel Molina as the defender considers leaving Atletico Madrid due to limited playing time, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Argentinian full-back was initially a key figure at Atletico, often named among the first on the team sheet following his arrival. He quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice right-back and appeared set for a long-term role in the starting eleven. However, over time, his influence has diminished, and he is no longer enjoying the regular minutes he once commanded.

Now facing reduced opportunities on the pitch, Molina is reportedly contemplating a summer move in search of more consistent game time. A departure could be on the cards should a suitable offer arrive, particularly from a club willing to provide a more prominent role.

Juventus Looking to Strengthen Defence

Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation closely and has expressed an interest in bringing Molina to Turin. The Bianconeri are regarded as one of the strongest sides in Serie A, yet they remain in pursuit of further improvement as they aim to catch up with rivals such as Inter Milan and Napoli. Strengthening the defensive unit remains a priority for the club’s leadership as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for domestic and European honours.

Molina’s experience and versatility would make him a valuable asset to Juventus, especially as they look to deepen their options at right-back. His style of play, along with his proven track record at both club and international levels, makes him a compelling candidate to reinforce their defensive ranks.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

A Move That Could Suit Both Sides

The potential transfer could prove beneficial for all parties involved. Juventus are seeking reinforcements to enhance its squad depth and tactical flexibility, while Molina is in search of a fresh challenge and more time on the field. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are known to be open to selling players at the right price and may view a summer deal as an opportunity to rebalance their squad.

Molina remains a highly regarded defender, and his arrival could offer a significant upgrade on current right-back options within the Juventus team.