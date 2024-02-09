Juventus has emerged as one of the clubs expressing interest in securing the services of Rayan Cherki, as the young French talent approaches the final 18 months of his contract with Lyon.

Cherki, a product of Lyon’s youth academy, has long been touted as the club’s next prodigious talent. At 20 years of age, he has established himself as a pivotal figure in Lyon’s first-team squad, consistently delivering impressive performances whenever called upon.

Despite Lyon’s desire to retain Cherki’s services and negotiate a contract extension, the club faces mounting pressure as time dwindles on securing a new agreement with the promising youngster.

With his current contract set to expire in 2025, Cherki has garnered attention from several elite European clubs, including Juventus, who are closely monitoring his situation. Reports from Tuttojuve suggest that Juventus is actively tracking Cherki’s progress and may contemplate approaching Lyon during the upcoming summer transfer window to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

At 20, Cherki is already one of the finest youngsters on the continent and his continuity in the Lyon first team means he will be even better in the summer.

However, we may struggle to convince him to join us unless there is a guaranteed spot for him to fill on our first team.