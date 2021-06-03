Juventus is only one of six teams looking to sign Italian midfielder

Juventus is set to enter a bidding war for Manuel Locatelli as his suitors keep increasing.

The former AC Milan youth team player has become one of Italy’s finest midfielders on the books of Sassuolo.

Juventus has targeted him since last summer when Andrea Pirlo was made their manager.

The Bianconeri didn’t make their move as they had other options in midfield whom they expected to get the job done.

They have now endured their worst campaign since 2011 and couldn’t win Serie A.

Their midfield wasn’t so good and Max Allegri will look to make it better.

The returning manager will be supported financially if he wants to bolster his midfield and Locatelli is one player who will probably join them.

However, Juventus is facing serious competition for his signature with Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia reporting that PSG, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk are also interested in his signature.

Juventus has always signed the best players in Serie A and top Italian players always struggle to resist their advances.

This could play to Juve’s advantage in the bid to land Locatelli, but they would have to pay Sassuolo’s asking price.

This is because the report says that Sassuolo has no need to sell and they will only sell for 50m euros and if the player asks to leave.