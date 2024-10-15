Milan Skriniar during the Ligue 1 football match Paris Saint-Germain PSG VS Toulouse TFC on May 12, 2024 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM

Juventus remains committed to strengthening their defence in January following the loss of Gleison Bremer to injury.

The Brazilian was a key player for the Bianconeri before his setback, and he is now sidelined for the rest of the season. This is a major blow for Juve, who are looking to bring in a replacement for at least the second half of the campaign.

One of their primary targets is Milan Škriniar, the former Inter Milan defender, who may be open to a move. Currently struggling for playing time at PSG, Škriniar has been considering an exit, and a switch to Juventus could be an appealing option.

The Bianconeri are working to make the transfer happen, but they can only offer €2 million towards his salary from January to June. According to Tuttomercatoweb, this amount covers just 40% of his wages, meaning PSG would need to cover the remaining 60% for the deal to go through.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar has Serie A experience and he could become a very good signing for us if we add him to our squad in January, but PSG might ask us to pay more in contributions to his wages, which is justified if he meets expectations.