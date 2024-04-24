Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus continues to be a subject of speculation, especially after his recent link to AS Roma.

The attacker is one of the players who might leave Juventus if Max Allegri remains the club’s manager.

While Juve considers him an important player, his contract expires at the end of next season, putting them at risk of losing him for nothing in 2025.

Juventus will attempt to secure him on a new deal, but if they cannot reach an agreement, Chiesa will leave the Allianz Stadium.

A move to Roma could be appealing to him, especially because he worked with Daniele de Rossi during Euro 2020.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are open to letting him go and would not object to selling him to Roma.

However, the report claims that Roma will not receive any discount and must meet Juventus’ asking price for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been a fantastic player for us, but it seems an end to his spell on our books is fast approaching.

The attacker will do well at any other club, and if we replace our manager with a more offensive coach, he could stay.

However, if we are selling him, we must do business with the team that offers the best money for his signature.