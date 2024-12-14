Juventus remains unbeaten in Serie A this season, which sounds impressive on paper, but the Old Lady has won just six of their 15 league matches. While they haven’t lost, the number of draws they have accumulated is the main reason why they are currently sitting in sixth place in the league standings. The Bianconeri know they must improve if they are to challenge for the top spots.

Most teams that win championships perform well at home, and Juventus fans would be disappointed with their team’s performances at the Allianz Stadium this season. Although they earned a remarkable 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League midweek, their form in the league at home has been far from inspiring.

So far, Juventus has won just three home games in Serie A this season and only five in all competitions. They’ve managed to beat Lazio, Torino, and Como at home in the league, but this run is hardly enough to instil confidence among fans and analysts alike. The lack of consistent results on home soil has become a cause for concern.

According to Il Bianconero, the upcoming match against Venezia presents the perfect opportunity for Juventus to secure another home win in the league. Venezia, struggling near the bottom of the Serie A table, should provide an ideal opponent for the Bianconeri to get back to winning ways at home. Juventus players are aware of the importance of not letting this opportunity slip away.

If they fail to beat Venezia, however, the club may need to conduct an inquest into their underwhelming performances at the Allianz Stadium. It’s clear that if Juventus is serious about competing for the top positions in the league, they must start performing better at home, particularly against the teams they are expected to beat.