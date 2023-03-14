Juventus is planning to loan out impressive youngster next season

Max Allegri has given plenty of playing chances to Enzo Barrenechea in recent weeks and the young midfielder has been impressive for the club.

He has started matches ahead of Leandro Paredes and looks set to become the next top talent to be promoted from the Juve Next Gen team.

Juve knows he has huge potential, and the club will do its best to help him reach the heights they believe he can.

One way to achieve this is to give him more chances to play, but Juve has top midfielders and he might not play when all are fit.

Because of this, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the black and whites are now looking to send him out on loan next season.

It claims the Bianconeri will find a Serie A club that will accommodate the 21-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has impressed in the few minutes he has played for our senior side and it is clear to see that he has all the talents needed.

If he joins a club that fields him often next season, the Argentinian will return to Juve as a well-developed player.

But any club looking to sign him on loan must commit to fielding him often.