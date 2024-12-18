Juventus has reportedly set its sights on Sandro Tonali, as the Newcastle United midfielder continues to capture attention, including that of Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri strengthened their midfield significantly in the summer, bringing in high-calibre players to address what has been a troublesome area for several years. This push to overhaul the squad followed Motta’s appointment as manager, signalling a renewed commitment to fixing persistent weaknesses.

Despite the promising additions, not all of Juve’s summer signings have lived up to expectations. Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, two players brought in with high hopes, have struggled to adapt and deliver consistent performances at the Allianz Stadium. With the first half of the season now complete, Juventus remains keenly aware of the need for continuous improvement across all areas of the squad to achieve and sustain success. To that end, the club is reportedly eyeing Tonali as a potential addition to bolster their midfield.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tonali, who has recently returned from a lengthy ban, remains highly regarded despite his absence. Newcastle United fans hold the Azzurri star in high esteem, but reports suggest he might be open to a return to Italy. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is prepared to make significant changes to accommodate the 24-year-old’s arrival. The club is even willing to offload certain players, including Nicolo Fagioli, to make room for Tonali.

Before his move to the Premier League, Tonali was considered one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. His technical ability, vision, and composure on the ball made him a standout talent. Should Juventus secure his signature, Tonali could thrive under Motta and emerge as a key player in their lineup, reinforcing the Bianconeri’s aspirations for domestic and European success.