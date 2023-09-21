Juventus has been actively pursuing a move for Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco over the past few months. The potential suspension of Paul Pogba has intensified Juventus’ interest in securing Fofana’s signature.

The Bianconeri have been scouting for a player they can acquire in the January transfer window to fill the potential void left by Pogba, and Fofana is among their targets.

However, Monaco has set a price tag of 20 million euros for Fofana’s transfer, which Juventus considers to be quite steep, especially for a player whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, as reported by Tuttojuve.

As a result, Juventus is currently deliberating when would be the most opportune time to sign Fofana. One option they are considering is waiting until the end of the season when they could potentially secure his services on a free transfer.

Monaco has extended an offer to Fofana for a contract extension, but the Frenchman appears hesitant to commit to a new deal with the club, signalling his desire for a move away from Ligue 1. Juventus will need to carefully weigh up their options in their pursuit of Fofana, considering both the potential benefits and costs of the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Fofana is 24, and this is the ideal time to move for him as he has so many more years of active football to play.

The midfielder will also jump at the chance to play for us, as we are one of the top clubs in European football unless another European giant shows an interest in him.