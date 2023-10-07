Juventus has reported significant financial losses for another fiscal year, continuing a trend of financial struggles that began in 2018 due to what has been described as ill-advised financial decisions. The challenges were further exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club’s board has approved its budget for the most recent campaign, and according to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus incurred losses amounting to €123.7 million. While this is still a substantial amount, it represents an improvement compared to the previous season when they lost €239 million.

To address these financial difficulties and inject much-needed capital, Juventus is reportedly planning a capital increase of around €200 million. This would mark the third capital increase for the club since 2019. Juventus is likely hoping that this will be the final step in stabilising their financial situation and that they can move forward with more financial stability in the future.

Juve FC Says

Our finances have been a problem for us in recent seasons and it is simply because of our past decisions.

The club knows this and the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli will be key in our financial decision-making in the next few seasons.

He has made a good start and seems like an executive who will take us back to the top of the Italian game without having to spend ridiculous money, which will come back to affect us.