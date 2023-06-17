Juventus is prepared to add players in their bid for Frattesi

As Inter Milan intensifies their efforts to secure the signing of Davide Frattesi, Juventus has also increased their pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Frattesi has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after players in Serie A this summer, following his impressive performances for Sassuolo. Juventus has been monitoring his progress for several months, and now Sassuolo is prepared to cash in on the Italian international.

While Inter Milan has held talks regarding Frattesi’s signature, no significant progress has been made. Seizing the opportunity, Juventus is now looking to ramp up their pursuit of the midfielder.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is willing to include Koni De Winter, Enzo Barrenechea, and Filippo Ranocchia as part of their bid to sign Frattesi. Sassuolo, known as a selling club, aims to maximise their financial gain from his departure. However, they also prioritise player development and may have an interest in some of the players Juventus is offering as part of the deal.

Juventus is determined to secure Frattesi’s signature and is leveraging potential player exchanges to sweeten their offer. The negotiations highlight the competitive nature of the transfer market and the desire of clubs to find mutually beneficial agreements.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is worth pursuing and it would be great if Sassuolo lowers their asking price when we add some of these players.

Otherwise, we can keep developing them and look for the funds to sign the Azzurri midfielder before next season begins.