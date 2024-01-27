Despite a recent quiet period in Juventus’ pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov, it appears that the Bianconeri have not shifted their focus to other transfer targets.

Juventus has been relatively inactive in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to significant expenditures. The lack of recent developments in their interest in Sudakov may be attributed to their cautious approach in spending large sums.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is still keen on the Ukrainian midfielder. Shakhtar has reportedly valued Sudakov at 30 million euros. While Juve is working on other deals, they are expected to make an opening offer for Sudakov that is less than the current valuation set by his club. The Bianconeri hope to secure a quick deal, though the initial offer may not match Shakhtar’s asking price.

Juve FC Says

Sudakov has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe in the last few months and will move to one of the top clubs soon.

If he is an important transfer target for us, we must do our best to add him to our squad in the coming months.

If we wait until the summer, he might have too many suitors and pick another club.