Juventus is prepared to offer youngsters to Monza to sign Carlos Augusto

Juventus has become interested in Carlos Augusto in recent weeks and the 23-year-old could leave Monza for Turin in the summer.

Juve remains keen to ensure every top player around Serie A wears their shirt at least once in their careers and will add new men to their squad in the summer.

One spot they want to strengthen is their left-back and they believe Augusto is the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, so they are looking to add him to their squad.

A report on Calciomercato says the black and whites are even prepared to use some of their top youngsters as sweeteners for the move.

It claims they could send Samuel Iling-Junior to the Boys from Brianza or allow them to keep Nicolo Rovella, who has been with them on loan so far.

Juve FC Says

Depending on how much it would cost us to add Augusto to our squad, we might not have to send any youngsters to Monza to seal the deal.

But it could also be beneficial to send Iling-Junior there on loan, as he has struggled to play for us since he extended his contract.

He needs game time, which would hardly come at Juve, so he needs a temporary spell away from the club.