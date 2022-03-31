Asensio
Juventus is prepared to pay 40 Euros for Real Madrid star

March 31, 2022 - 12:45 pm

Marco Asensio could be playing in his last season for Real Madrid amidst interest from Juventus.

The Spanish attacker has been due to sign a contract extension at the club, but it doesn’t seem he and Los Blancos will agree on one soon.

Madrid is targeting a move for a top attacker like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and that could spell the end for Asensio in the Spanish capital.

Todofichajes says the Spanish side is debating if they should offer him a new deal and they have opened up to the idea of selling him for the right price.

However, they want to start negotiations with any suitor at 50m euros, a fee that is simply too much for Juventus to pay.

The Bianconeri will happily negotiate a deal with their Spanish counterparts if his transfer fee is 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

Asensio has been one of the most recognisable players in the world, and he is very talented.

At Real Madrid, he is playing at the highest level in the game, and that suggests he could fit in easily at Juventus if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, we need to sign him only if Max Allegri believes he will be an important member of his first team, not just because he is a talented player.

