Juventus is reportedly considering the possibility of signing Felipe Anderson as a free agent in the summer as his contract with Lazio runs down.

Despite being a key player for Lazio and featuring prominently in their starting lineup, the Brazilian’s contract is being allowed to run down. Juventus has maintained interest in Anderson, closely monitoring the former West Ham player for an extended period.

Should Anderson decide not to extend his contract with Lazio, Juventus is poised to add him to their squad as a free agent. According to reports from Football Italia, the Bianconeri are actively following Anderson and plan to initiate an offer for his signature at the earliest opportunity.

It is suggested that Max Allegri, Juventus’ manager, expresses a desire to work with the attacker, and Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, is prepared to facilitate the move as soon as there is encouragement to pursue an agreement.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that Lazio is not doing its utmost to keep Anderson because he has been one of their best players.

However, their loss could become our gain and we just need to focus on convincing him to join us for free.

In January, he can speak with foreign clubs and so there is a risk we may miss out but hopefully, he will want to remain in Italy and sign with us.