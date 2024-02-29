Lewis Ferguson has emerged as one of the most improved players in Serie A this season, catching the attention of Juventus who are keen on the Bologna star.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring him for some time as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance their player options.

Ferguson, a key player under Thiago Motta, has played a pivotal role in Bologna’s pursuit of a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, Juventus is determined to secure his services and may strengthen their bid by offering Bologna a potential replacement. Calciomercato reports that Juventus is now considering including Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as part of the deal to finalise the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Ferguson is one of Serie A’s finest midfielders, and it would be great if we could add him to our group in the summer.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is also a fine player who needs to develop more, and moving to Bologna could help him develop further while benefiting the Red and Blues, who can sell him for profit after some time.

But Ferguson will have a lot of clubs looking to sign him, so our offer has to be very good.