Juventus is prepared to use Soule to sign Monza star

Juventus continues to show interest in Monza’s Carlos Augusto, believing the Brazilian full-back to be the right fit for their team. While Monza has expressed concern about the interest and maintained that the defender is not currently for sale, it hasn’t deterred clubs from pursuing his signature.

Carlos Augusto’s impressive performances were instrumental in helping Monza avoid relegation last season, and he is seen as a player who can further enhance Juventus’ squad. The 24-year-old is viewed as an ideal replacement for Alex Sandro, whose contract is set to expire this summer. Juventus has decided not to extend Sandro’s deal and will instead seek a new player to fill the left-back position at the Allianz Stadium.

To entice Monza into considering a sale, Juventus is reportedly willing to include Matias Soule in their offer as an additional incentive, as reported by Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

Augusto is very young and has already proven to be a fine defender on the books of the Boys from Brianza.

The defender will improve in Turin because the standards and expectations are much higher and he will be sidelined if he does not meet them.