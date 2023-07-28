Juventus is currently awaiting feedback from UEFA regarding an investigation into their use of capital gains and potential breach of Financial Fair Play regulations. The European governing body’s investigation comes as a result of years of poor decision-making by the club’s previous board of directors, which has led to troubles for the team in recent times.

Last season, Juventus faced significant consequences due to their use of capital gains, resulting in the loss of their top-four place in Serie A. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) punished them, causing them to finish the season in a place that qualifies them for the Conference League. However, UEFA’s potential punishment could further impact their European competition eligibility.

With the possibility of a UEFA ban in mind, Juventus is already preparing for the worst-case scenario and anticipating a ban from European competitions. The club’s mindset is to be prepared not to participate in the Conference League if necessary reports Tuttojuve.

While a European competition ban could be considered a setback, it might have a silver lining for Juventus. The absence from European tournaments could allow the team to concentrate on domestic competitions, particularly Serie A, where they have a stronger chance of winning the league title without the added fixtures and distractions of European competitions. This, in turn, could provide them with the opportunity to focus on rebuilding and improving their performance in the domestic scene.

Juve FC Says

Not playing in Europe could be good for us as we have a small squad and can focus on just the league and Coppa Italia.

That way, our key men will rest well enough before every game and might hand us a massive advantage in matches.