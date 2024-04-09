Juventus has long been associated with the 4-3-3 formation, a system that characterised much of their play over several campaigns, including during Max Allegri’s initial tenure as manager.

However, fans were taken aback when the current manager opted to switch to a 3-5-2 formation last season, marking a departure from the traditional setup.

This tactical shift required players like Federico Chiesa to adapt to new roles, which proved challenging for the attacker.

In the current season, Chiesa has been deployed as part of the front two alongside Dusan Vlahovic. Nonetheless, it’s evident that Chiesa favours playing in a 4-3-3 formation as one of the wide attacking trio.

Juventus is now contemplating a return to the 4-3-3 formation for the upcoming season, a decision that will significantly influence their transfer strategy for the summer.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Juventus is aiming to sign between four and five new players ahead of the next campaign to bolster their squad for the return to the 4-3-3 system.

They are reportedly close to securing the services of Felipe Anderson, with the report suggesting that he is just one of the new signings intended to facilitate the transition to the 4-3-3 formation.

Additionally, Mason Greenwood, Mattia Zaccagni, and Edon Zhegrova are among the players on Juventus’ radar as they plan for the tactical shift.

Juve FC Says

We seem to play better in a 4-3-3 formation and need to return to it as soon as we can with the right players if that will bring success back to the club.