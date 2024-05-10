Juventus has some talented youngsters in its squad, but not all of them receive the necessary game time to develop.

To provide them with valuable playing experience, the club often sends these players out on loan. Last summer, three of their young talents, Kaio Jorge, Enzo Barrenechea, and Matias Soule, moved to Frosinone to gain more playing time.

These loan moves have proved beneficial, allowing the players to enjoy more minutes on the pitch than they would have received at Juventus.

This success has inspired Juventus to further develop their young talents, and according to a report on Tuttojuve, two more youngsters are expected to leave the club on loan at the end of this season.

The report suggests that Juventus is seriously considering sending Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia on loan.

Although Miretti remains a favorite of Max Allegri and has been given opportunities to play, Nicolussi Caviglia has struggled after failing to secure a move away from Juventus last summer.

If they leave at the start of the next campaign, Juventus expects them to gain valuable experience and perform well before returning to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters need game time to develop and reach their full potential, and we should consider loaning out any of them who are not guaranteed game time in Turin next term.