Juventus is preparing to negotiate a contract renewal with Di Maria

Angel di Maria has been one of the finest Juventus attackers this season as the Argentinian proves he still has what it takes to do well at the highest level.

The World Cup winner joined the Bianconeri as a free agent at the end of last season and is one of the most accomplished players in the squad now.

However, he signed just a one-year deal, which means he can become a free agent at the end of this season.

Juve has enjoyed having the former Manchester United man in their squad and would love to continue the relationship with the attacker.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that the black and whites believe Di Maria is a player who should be an important part of their future and will soon open talks over a contract extension with his entourage.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria remains one player we can trust to deliver in critical matches and we should keep the Argentinian for at least one more season.

He also looks settled in Turin and that should work in our favour and make it easier for us to convince him to stay.

However, our financial problems could see us struggle to give him a contract that pays the same amount he makes now.