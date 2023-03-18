Juventus is pushing to keep Rabiot but he insists one condition must be met

Adrien Rabiot remains one man Juventus wants to keep in their squad and the midfielder is open to the idea.

His current deal expires at the end of this season, but the black and whites are clear they need him.

Rabiot has the luxury of choosing among several lucrative offers when the term ends, so he is not in a hurry.

His entourage is in talks with the black and whites, but there is an important condition Juventus is not meeting.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder wants to keep playing in the Champions League and insists his next club must feature in that competition.

At the moment, Juve can only achieve that if they win the Europa League and fingers are crossed to see if that happens.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb in this campaign and is a player we should keep if we are serious about making progress.

The midfielder has made improvements this term, but allowing his deal to enter its final season is a mistake we might regret.

He now has all the advantages and might decide against staying even if we meet his financial demands.