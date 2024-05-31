Juventus faces the prospect of paying Dusan Vlahovic €12 million per season starting in August, a sum they cannot afford.

Their poor financial decisions in the past have made them one of the top clubs struggling to fund big-money transfers and salaries.

One of the tasks they have assigned to Cristiano Giuntoli is to make the team successful while being sustainable.

He is rebuilding the group, and tough financial decisions will be made to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is interested in keeping Vlahovic after he delivered some fine performances for them in the last campaign.

The Serbian also wants to stay, but the club cannot pay him €12 million per term from the next campaign.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that no European club is willing to pay him that amount, which means Juventus cannot offload him either.

The club is now preparing renegotiated terms to offer him for an extension.

Juve FC Says

If Vlahovic truly loves working with us, he must be willing to extend his stay on a reduced salary.

We cannot afford to stick to the previous agreement, and he must leave if he wants to insist on that amount.