Juventus is reportedly showing genuine interest in Charlie Patino, and a potential swap deal could materialise if Arsenal is open to negotiations.

Patino, who made his senior debut for Arsenal, has spent the majority of his career on loan, particularly impressing at Swansea where he has become a key player, consistently delivering standout performances.

While Arsenal acknowledges Patino’s significant potential, securing regular playing time upon his return to the Emirates is not guaranteed. The club currently boasts several top midfielders, making it challenging for Patino to secure a starting role.

Considering this scenario, Arsenal may choose to capitalise on Patino’s market value, and Juventus is keen to include him in their squad. In a potential swap deal, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Juventus is prepared to offer Moise Kean in exchange. The Bianconeri are aware of Arsenal’s need for a striker and hope the inclusion of Kean in the deal will entice the Gunners to consider the proposed exchange.

Juve FC Says

Patino cannot break into the Arsenal first team and should not even be considered by us to be a first-team player.

The midfielder has so much more development to do and we have enough youngsters knocking on our door to play more often.