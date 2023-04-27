Juventus is ready to fly to Argentina for their transfer target

Juventus has a strong interest in Valentin Barco and could travel to Argentina to seal the deal for the youngster.

The Bianconeri have monitored him for some time as he breaks into the Boca Juniors first team.

He is just 18 and has been one of the finest talents in Argentina in the last year, which means several European clubs are watching.

Juve wants to steal a march on other suitors and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Black and Whites are prepared to travel to Argentina to seal the deal for the youngster.

It remains to be seen if he will join the first team immediately, but Juve wants to sign him as soon as possible.

Juve FC Says

Barco has proven to be a superb talent in the few games he has played for Boca and he will likely get better on our books.

However, he might have to join the Next Gen side first, or we probably should allow him to spend one or two more seasons on the books of Boca before he joins us.

This will help him develop further in a familiar environment before he takes the massive leap to a side like Juve.