Gleison Bremer is high on Juventus’ list of targets to replace the outgoing Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea is negotiating to sign the Juve defender, and the Bianconeri has drawn up a list of players that will replace the Dutchman.

Bremer is the best defender in Serie A, and Juve is keen to add him to their squad if they lose their man.

The Brazilian recently signed a new deal with Torino, but they will allow him to leave for the right price.

Tuttojuve reports that the Bianconeri will offer their neighbours around 45m euros for his signature.

Inter Milan also wants him, and they want to replace Milan Skriniar with the 25-year-old if they sell the defender to PSG.

However, they might struggle to meet Juventus’ offer, and that gives Max Allegri’s men the advantage.

Juve FC Says

Bremer will not be a like-for-like replacement for De Ligt, but he has the talent and capacity to even do better than the former Ajax captain.

He would certainly leave Torino soon, and it would be painful if we allow him to join another club, especially if he helps them to outperform us.

But we cannot move to sign him if De Ligt doesn’t leave, that is the reality in this situation.