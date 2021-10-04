Juventus is ready to sacrifice one of two players to sign their French target

Juventus will sell one of Adrien Rabiot or Weston McKennie to a bid to add Aurelien Tchouameni to their squad, according to a report.

The AS Monaco midfielder has emerged as their top target in the last few months as they continue to add younger players to their squad.

The Frenchman has interest from several top European clubs and it remains unclear which he would eventually join, but Juve is stepping up their efforts to win the race for his signature.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri will offload either Rabiot or McKennie to sign him.

Rabiot has enjoyed more playing time in this campaign as the Frenchman seems to fit into the plans of Massimiliano Allegri.

McKennie has struggled for minutes and has not shown why he should play often when he gets the chance to play for the Bianconeri.

Both players are still useful squad members as Allegri looks to rotate his team to avoid burnouts.

However, the Bianconeri will struggle to convince Tchouameni to join them with these players still in the squad.

He may feel that his chances of playing would be too limited and that could see him choose another suitor instead.

It would be interesting to see which of Rabiot and McKennie is offloaded by the Bianconeri in the next transfer windows.