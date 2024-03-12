Juventus is gearing up for a bid on Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners after he impressed during his audition in front of the Bianconeri.

The Dutchman scored both goals for Atalanta in the recent match against Juventus and has been in excellent form.

Juve has been monitoring him throughout this season, with reports suggesting that Cristiano Giuntoli is a fan of the midfielder.

While Juventus didn’t sign many players in the last summer transfer window, that is expected to change at the end of this term. They are anticipated to make significant investments in players when the season concludes, and Koopmeiners is one of their targets who has left a positive impression.

Although Atalanta is reluctant to part ways with Koopmeiners, Juventus believes that every player has a price, and they are willing to pay a substantial fee for his services.

However, Juventus is currently not financially robust, and the club will need to generate funds from player sales to facilitate a move for him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are willing to sell Matias Soule and Weston McKennie in the summer to generate the necessary funds for pursuing Koopmeiners.

Despite McKennie’s impressive performances in Turin and Soule’s star-quality while on loan at Frosinone this season, Juventus seems determined to reshape their squad and make strategic moves in the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners passed his audition in front of us with flying colours, and we just need to make the funds available and sign him.