Juventus is ready to sell fringe player in the January transfer window

Juventus invested in young talents last summer and continued on that path with the signing of Kaio Jorge in the just-closed transfer window.

Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski had joined them previously and looked to be the future of the club.

Chiesa has developed into a top player, but Kulusevski is struggling and it seems the Bianconeri will now cut their losses on the Swede.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juve has struggled to bring out the best in him and he has become even poorer under Massimiliano Allegri.

They are now prepared to cash in on him as early as in the next winter transfer window.

Kulusevski is obviously talented, but he doesn’t seem to fit into the system of Allegri.

With the returning manager set to remain Juve’s boss for some time, it seems the attacker will have to leave.

The report says several Juve players who thrived under Andrea Pirlo last season are set for the chop at the club, including Weston McKennie.

It claims Juve knows Kulusevski could leave them and become a star player at another club, but they are ready to lose him and feel it is best they end their relationship together now.