Juventus is ready to sell Vlahovic for the right price

Juventus added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad a year ago after the Serbian hit an incredible run of form at Fiorentina.

He was being followed by the top clubs in European football and the Bianconeri will feel lucky to have won the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old has been the club’s main striker since he moved to Turin and continues to attract the attention of top clubs around European football.

Juve remains one of the biggest sides in the world, but a report from Football Italia reveals Arsenal and other PL clubs remain keen to add him to their squad.

The Gunners battled Juve before the Bianconeri signed him and will pounce if they are encouraged to put in a bid for Vlahovic.

The report adds that Juve might be open to cashing in on the goal machine, but before a club can get them to discuss business, they must pay at least 90m euros.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic should be one of the untouchables at Juve, but we have not done badly over the last few weeks when he has been injured.

It means we can trust Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik for goals if we are forced to sell the Serbian for a huge fee.