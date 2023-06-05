Juventus is preparing for a rebuild ahead of the upcoming season following a challenging campaign marked by legal issues.

While the club will be bringing in new players in various positions, their defensive line seems to be settled.

Gleison Bremer, who was signed from Torino as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt last season, has impressed with his performances.

The Brazilian centre-back has seamlessly integrated into the team and has now become a key player at the Allianz Stadium.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Juventus is not only confident in Gleison Bremer but also in Federico Gatti and Danilo. As a result, they plan to build their defence around this trio, forming a formidable unit.

This defensive setup draws comparisons to Juventus’ past success with the legendary BBC defence comprising Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, and Giorgio Chiellini, who played integral roles in the club’s achievements in previous seasons.

Juve FC Says

These three defenders stood out for us in the last campaign, so it is justifiable to build the team around them.

This transfer window offers us a chance to improve our squad, but these three men will save us money and we do not have to sign a high-profile and expensive centre-back because we have them.

However, we could replace the likes of Daniele Rugani and Mattia de Sciglio with much better defenders to serve as alternatives.