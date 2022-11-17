Juventus signed Leandro Paredes on loan from PSG in the last transfer window as they sought more experience in their midfield.

The Bianconeri had signed Paul Pogba in the summer, but he was injured in the preseason and still hasn’t played for them.

Paredes was happy to move to Turin, which reunited him with his friend Angel di Maria.

Max Allegri had high hopes for the Argentinian midfielder, but it is hard to say he has met expectations so far.

He has not been as good as everyone expected and now the Bianconeri must decide if they want to keep him or not.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve is no longer convinced they must keep him.

The report says the emergence of the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli has made it hard for him to prove he is good enough.

Juve FC Says

Paredes was expected to hit the ground running immediately he joined us, however, the midfielder has not done that.

With our youngsters thriving, it makes little sense to still keep him at the club, especially because we will spend a lot of money.

We can use that money to strengthen other parts of our squad that lacks depth.