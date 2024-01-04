Hans Nicolussi Caviglia surprisingly remained at Juventus this season when a loan move away from the Allianz Stadium was anticipated in the summer.

As one of the several emerging midfield talents groomed by the club in recent seasons, Nicolussi Caviglia was initially expected to secure a loan for regular playing time. Despite staying and making some appearances for the club, the opportunities have been insufficient.

Recent rumours suggest that he might leave the Allianz Stadium on loan in the current transfer window, with several clubs expressing interest. Salernitana has been particularly keen on acquiring his services, but according to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is hesitant to allow him to depart. The Bianconeri view Nicolussi Caviglia as a valuable alternative to Manuel Locatelli.

Having stepped up to perform in the absence of the Euro 2020 winner, Juventus believes Nicolussi Caviglia could be a valuable asset in the second half of the season, contributing to their reluctance to let him go on loan.

Juve FC Says

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is a good option for us, and he did a neat job when he stepped up to play several matches for us.

We expect him to remain one of the options at the club, but he probably needs to leave to get game time and develop further.