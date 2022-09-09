Juventus is revealed as one of the biggest customers of Dutch football

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the Bianconeri have continuously proven that with their off-field and on-field activities.

The Bianconeri have broken their transfer record several times to add as many good players as possible to their squad.

Their latest big-money buy is Dusan Vlahovic, whom they splashed around 75m euros to sign in January.

The Serbian striker has been a good buy, but he is not their most expensive signing recently.

That honour goes to Matthijs de Ligt, whom they splashed over 80m euros to sign.

A report in the Netherlands via Tuttojuve has now revealed the amount they paid for him is the third most expensive sale a Dutch club has made.

The report claims only Antony’s move to Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong’s transfer to Barcelona has cost more.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt was one of the best defenders in the world when we signed him, so it was understandable that he cost that much.

We enjoyed his talents between 2019 and this summer when he left for Bayern Munich.

The defender earned us some good money as well with that transfer.

Gleison Bremer has joined us as his replacement, and the Brazilian has been playing well so far.