Juventus is searching for a new sporting director

A report from Calciomercato is claiming that Juventus is on the lookout for a new sporting director.

The Bianconeri have been through some major leadership changes in recent months and remain hopeful that they will get the right men in.

Federico Cherubini has been the sporting director since Fabio Paratici left the role, but he could be replaced or get support.

The report reveals the Bianconeri are eyeing a new sporting director who will either work with Cherubini or act as his replacement.

Some names are on their radar, but the club is not close to making an appointment yet.

Juve FC Says

We need good hands at the club now to get us back to success and Cherubini probably needs to be replaced at the helm.

However, we need to delay that decision because we have more significant problems to deal with off the field now and should focus on solving them.

A new sporting director will hardly help, so we need professionals who can help us achieve victory in the courts more than ever.

After we have cleared our names and the cases are closed, we can then focus on replacing underperforming club officials if they haven’t improved the quality of their output yet.